Railyard Flats in downtown Sioux Falls breaks ground

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping Sioux Falls from growing, especially downtown.

Today the first development in the old railyard space broke ground.

The groundbreaking of the Railyard Flats project was a bright celebration for these city and community leaders, even in the midst of the pandemic.

“This is the right time to step forward, we want to show positiveness to the community that the world isn’t going to fall apart, we’re going through difficult times but you know what we’re going to come out the other end,” Railyard Flats Developer Jeff Scherschligt said.

“Projects will go on and the developments will continue, our downtown will be hopping again soon, I know it, I believe it, I can’t wait to get here again,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The project will bring about 41 new apartment units to this downtown area that’s already very popular with shops and restaurants. The retail space in this new mixed space facility is already filling up.

“It will add stability to the project right out of the gate knowing that we’ve got the commercial tenants locked up and just goes to show that people want to be downtown,” Tom Hurlbert with CO-OP Architecture said.

Developer Jeff Sherschlict is working to continue the innovative trends he set when he built neighboring Cherapa Place nearly 15 years ago, once again incorporating many firsts with the railyard flats project.

“It is the first project on the relocated downtown railyard, number two, it will be the first mass timber frame construction in the state of South Dakota,” Sherschlict said.

“Using wood from sustainable forests, heavy timber form sustainable forests here, doing something that’s doing our part in reducing our footprint,” Hurlbert said.

The project is also designed to connect all of downtown, with paths directly to the bike trail and a new community courtyard.

“This is going to be a huge area for retail sales, tourism, property values, this is going to be a real big engine over here, also have a lot of draw to it from entertainment, the arts, it’s going to be a very cool addition to Sioux Falls,” Hurlbert said.

Construction on the Railyard Flats project is now underway and is expected to be completed by May 2021.