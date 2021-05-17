Railyard Flats adding new cocktail bar and 41 luxury apartments to Sioux Falls’ Eastbank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new $15 million development on the Eastbank of downtown Sioux Falls is already filling up more than a month before its opening.

The Railyard Flats development has been under construction throughout the pandemic.



“In March right as covid hit, we started this project and we didn’t’ stop,” Anne Haber with Pendar Properties said. “We have great faith in our community of Sioux Falls, we just decided to go for it and we’re so glad we did.”



It will add 41 luxury apartments to the city’s Eastbank.



“The high-end finishes, the light fixtures, appliances, the granite to the cabinetry, its beautiful,” Haber said. “I think the best part of this building is that its the first modern mass timber building built in the state.”



The unique architecture and design …



“The floor plates all come from British Columbia and the beams all come from Austria,” Haber said.

…are already attracting new tenants.



“July 1 people can start moving in, we’ve already pre-leased to a number of people,” Haber said.



The four commercial spaces are also already spoken for by Co-Op Architecture, Confluence Landscape Architects and Pendar Properties, all part of the Railyard Flats development project. The development also includes a new commercial draw for the community.



“Announcing a cocktail bar coming down to the area soon,” Haber said. “We also have this great deck out on front, will be great for the neighborhood and for the community.”



The unique mixed-use development also includes a spectacular view of some of downtown Sioux Falls’ most iconic sites.



“From the bike trail to our beautiful courtyard to the rooftop amenities…with a grill option, places for entertaining and a big bar to hang out at…we’re really a luxury niche, offering something that Sioux Falls has yet to see,” Haber said.

Leasing is still available for some apartments inside the Railyard Flats.

KELOLAND News expects to share more about another major new development coming to the city’s Eastbank community in Tuesday’s Your Money Matters at 10.