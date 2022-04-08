SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington Square on Main Avenue is about to become the headquarters for a taste of Italy in Sioux Falls.

Riccardo and Marybeth Tarabelsi, the owners of R Wine Bar near 8th & Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls, wanted to expand their northern Italian roots to another area of downtown.



Brix Wine Bar will be opening at the end of April in the former Wine Time on Main location in Washington Square.

“We just saw it as an opportunity to reinforce our brand to have another wine bar in another part of downtown,” Riccardo said.

Riccardo says the interior décor will be mostly the same, with the addition of a Vespa to reinforce the upscale Italian concept he’s creating in the space. Brix will serve wine by the glass and bottle and will offer a small plate menu indoors and on the patio.

But once his second endeavor on Main Avenue opens, Brix Wine Bar will become another seating option for everything offered at Maribella Ristorante.



The new upscale Northern Italian restaurant is currently under construction on the corner of 12th Street & Main Avenue, the first tenant to take over the new Washington Square storefront.



Maribella Ristorante will have a full kitchen with dining room seating for roughly 80 people and a large bar area with seating for 40 to 50 people.



Ricardo says he hopes to bring the people of Sioux Falls a taste of Florence, Italy, where he was born.

Maribella Ristorante will open later this year. Once it opens, the full restaurant menu will also be available at Brix Wine Bar.

The Tarabelsi family will continue to operate R Wine Bar as a bar and full-service kitchen and restaurant in the Eastbank of downtown Sioux Falls.

