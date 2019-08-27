Pumpkin Spice Latte returns, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew debuts at Starbucks

It’s a big day for some coffee fans.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks menus Tuesday. But there’s more good news for pumpkin spice fans!
The coffee chain is adding a new fall drink to the menu: The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.
It’s cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.
Of course Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off.
It already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes.
Other fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday, too.