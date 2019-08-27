Pumpkin Spice Latte returns, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew debuts at Starbucks

It’s a big day for some coffee fans.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks menus Tuesday. But there’s more good news for pumpkin spice fans!

The coffee chain is adding a new fall drink to the menu: The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

It’s cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Of course Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off.

It already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

Other fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday, too.