Proposed Interchange Could Bring Growth To Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. - A new entrance to Brookings could bring big changes and major developments to the south end of the city. Plans are proposed for an interchange that would connect Interstate 29 to 20th Street. Supporters say this plan has been in the works for years, and would boost safety and alleviate congestion.

Ask anyone and they'll tell you people are the driving force in Brookings.

"People own the community and they believe in it," Mayor Keith Corbett said.

You better believe with all those people driving, traffic can be an issue. According to the DOT, more than 11,000 cars move through the 6th Street and 22nd Avenue intersection on a typical day.

"One of my big issues has been child safety and school buses," Corbett said.

Executive Director of the Brookings Economic Development Corporation Al Heuton says most residential growth is on the south part of town. Most employers are located on the north and east ends. He says this proposed South 20th Street interchange could help.

"Really trying to provide the access to the interstate would really open up the land for development and help people get back and forth to work," Heuton said.

The project would cost about $18 to $20 million. That money would come from the U.S. Department of Transportation Build Grant program. If approved, Heuton says the city and county could match between 20 to 30 percent of that money. If all that happens, Heuton says the 200 acres of land would be prime real estate for big companies and retailers who want to be near I-29.

"The only land we have right now for that is 6th Street and there's no land on 6th Street to develop," Heuton said.

Corbett says the project wouldn't affect the golf course that sits right by the proposed site.

"It's going to be just a huge quality of life, economic development engine for Brookings and we'll keep growing," Corbett said.

This is all very preliminary, and Heuton says the city still needs to get approved for the grant. Corbett says the City is trying to be transparent and keep nearby landowners in the loop throughout the process.