Proclamation to support local stores on Small Business Saturday and everyday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After eating turkey this Thursday, the holiday weekend turns into a shopping extravaganza for many families. But Tuesday, leaders across Sioux Falls gathered together to remind holiday shoppers about the importance of shopping locally this holiday weekend.

“In South Dakota, 99 percent of businesses in our state are small businesses and they employ almost 60 percent of the working population,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Mayor TenHaken read the city’s Small Business Saturday proclamation, emphasizing the important role all small businesses play in the local economy.

“The small business community is really the heart of our community,” TenHaken said.

“Think about the nonprofit organizations in your community,” Nyberg’s Ace owner Kevin Nyberg said. “It’s the small businesses, the independent businesses that make those non profits thrive. I’m a part of that and proud to be a part of that.”

Nyberg is many local small business owners encouraging shoppers to give their local stores a try when filling their holiday shopping lists, especially with the ongoing global supply chain issues.

“They need to give us a chance, I know many, many, many small businesses that have stocked up and react faster than big organizations do. That’s a plus for small businesses, we can react quick whether it’s weather or a hot item, whatever it is,” Nyberg said.

“We have so many fun unique items, small gifts that go great in a stocking stuffer,” Game Chest owner Amanda Wermers said.

Game Chest is another favorite local shop over the holidays.

“The holiday season is about a quarter of our annual revenue,” Wermers said.

Wermers says you can not only get hard-to find items at your local retailers, but also much better service.

“Our specialty is to take something very complicated and complex, narrow it down so that parents or shoppers can have a confident understanding of what they’re giving their friend,” Wermers said. “If you go to a big box store or Amazon, they can’t narrow down your search for you. “

It’s just another reason to give your local shops a try, especially this weekend for Small Business Saturday.

“We urge the residents of our community to support small businesses, not only on Small Business Saturday, but more importantly throughout the entire year,” Mayor TenHaken said.

Small Business Saturday is this week on November 27th. It’s a day many small business owners like the Game Chest reserve for their biggest sales of the year. A time to encourage and celebrate customers for shopping local.