SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President’s Day weekend is a big sales holiday for furniture stores. While demand, prices and wait times have soared since the pandemic began, KELOLAND home furnishing providers say their sales are still higher than ever.

“We’ve had great President’s Day weekends in the past, this one will top that both from traffic and from sales standpoint,” Montgomery’s Furniture President Eric Sinclair said.



Like many home furnishing stores, Montgomery’s has been advertising big deals and discounts leading up to this big shopping weekend.



“There are a lot of incentives out there to shop on President’s Day weekend, I know that presses a lot of consumers into the market. It’s a great time to buy, they can save some money,” Sinclair said.



“President’s Day sale is always a good time to get furniture and who doesn’t like a discount,” Montgomery’s shopper Nancy Evangelisto said.



Those savings are even more important as inflation raises prices on just about everything.



“Anywhere that you shop right now, you’re going to see some level of price increase. We’re trying our best to hold those the best as possible,” Sinclair said.



Part of the problem is the increased cost and unpredictability of shipping.



“It’s really hard for us to tell you when exactly you’re going to get it. There are too many variables,” Sinclair said. “We just brought in more and more stock to make sure we can satisfy the consumer.”



While most special-order items still have several months-long wait times, Montgomery’s has increased its warehouse space, to make sure they have even more items in stock for those customers that need something in stock right away.

“You can definitely get stuff right now. We have never had as high of stocking levels as we do right now at Montgomery’s,” Sinclair said. “We have a warehouse now that holds four times the amount of product that we do prior to the pandemic.”



But Montgomery’s is finding there are still plenty of customers willing to wait a little longer and spend a little more to make sure they’re getting exactly what they want.



“I’d prefer to get the right thing and wait a little bit longer. I know I have a couple of pieces that I’m going to be waiting for and that’s fine for me,” Evangelisto said.

The increased sales over the holiday weekend is in line with what the Commerce Department reported nationwide last month, as retail sales jumped 3.8 percent in January, a sign of a strong economy despite inflation.