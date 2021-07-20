PREMIER Center works to recruit staff ahead of busy fall event season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is gearing up for a fall packed full of big events–but it’s missing a key component to making it all happen. The work to find more event staff in tonight’s your money matters.

“Can you tell me a little more about the security officer job?” applicant Morgan Gilliam said.

Gilliam was one of the first people out at the PREMIER Center’s second job fair of 2021.

“I’ve just been looking for a job, just recently left one of my jobs just trying to find something a little better,” Gilliam said.

While there are plenty of jobs to choose from in town, the City of Sioux Falls is helping the PREMIER Center become more competitive in the tight job market.

“So we’re starting at $14 an hour and some of the operation staff positions are $14.50 to start,” PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

Krewson says recruiting is especially essential right now after last year’s losses.

“We had a lot of part-time staff that, obviously we didn’t have events, so they found other opportunities to make that extra money,” Krewson said.

He says he could hire 50 new staff members today if he could find that many applicants. And with so many open positions, it can make it difficult for the PREMIER Center to host its largest events.

“Now as we’re gearing up for a full regular season with concerts, we need to get those numbers back up so that everybody is not so stressed out,” Krewson said.

It’s why they’re doing everything they can to recruit applicants like Gilliam who are looking to be a part of the city’s biggest events.

“I was actually looking at tickets for the Alan Jackson concert and I saw the job fair pop up,” Gilliam said.

Most of the PREMIER Center openings are second part-time jobs for people who are looking to experience those big events, while getting paid to be there.