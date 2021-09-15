PREMIER Center prepares for first concert with 11,000+ fans since 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly two years since the Denny Sanford Premier Center hosted a fully sold out 360 concert, but that all changes this weekend when Luke Combs will perform to a crowd of more than 11,000 people this Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Last weekend people packed into the Premier Center for the Alan Jackson concert, like other concerts held earlier this year.



“Those were full lower bowl shows, which is close to 6,000 people, but this is a different animal,” PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

But Saturday Night Luke Combs is setting up his stage in the center of the PREMIER Center, opening up every seat in the house.



“That puts our capacity at well over 11,000 tickets, and we also have a lot of other things going on in the complex, so parking will be at a premium. We encourage people to get here as early as possible,” Krewson said.



For the first time in years, the PREMIER Center will have a shuttle running all Saturday evening to open up more space for parking.



“The free shuttle will run from the Blue Rock Grill over by the Sanford Pentagon from 5:00pm to midnight,” Krewson said. “I also encourage people to use the ride share services because parking will fill up quickly.”



Getting the facility ready to seat nearly 12,000 people takes all hands-on deck, and it’s not something the PREMIER Center staff have had to do in quite some time.



“A sold-out show in the round at full capacity–it’s been since October of 2019 with Carrie Underwood, so going on two years now,” Krewson said.

Since then, the PREMIER Center has had to deal with the growing staffing crunch many companies around KELOLAND are facing.



“We are stretched thin, all hands-on deck,” Krewson said.



To help the show run smoothly, The PREMEIR Center is reminding concertgoers about some of the rules they may have forgotten during the long break since their last big event.



“We are a clear bag facility, we have been for two years,” Krewson said. “We are a cashless facility for our concessions, that was done during the pandemic and really helped speed up the lines as far as not having to make change.”

The PREMIER center also recommends mobile tickets to speed up the check-in process. There are no mask or vaccine requirements for this weekend’s concert, but the artist is asking that all staff members working backstage wear an N95 mask.