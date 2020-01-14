Pomegranate Market reflects on changes in Sioux Falls’ organic grocery market over the past decade

The organic grocery market continues to grown in Sioux Falls. Pomegranate Market is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in the city; they reflect on the changes they’ve seen in the market over the past decade.

“We’re celebrating 10 years of bringing healthy to Sioux Falls,” Pomegranate Market Marketing Coordinator Sadie Petersen said.

Pomegranate Market has spent a decade on the corner of 57th and Louise providing healthy food options to the Sioux Falls community.

“As Sioux Falls has been growing we’ve seen a lot of different customers that have been used to having a natural food selection in bigger stores like this and not just that section in the grocery store that is the healthy part,” Petersen said.

Over the years, they’ve seen a lot of growth in the number of customers looking for organic options.

“We’ve definitely seen a lot more customers, just with changes happening,” Petersen said. “”The different diet styles and different things becoming more popular, for example the keto diet or things like that, Sioux Falls has definitely had to keep up with that and just the different needs.”

“I feel like the foundation of our health it starts in your gut, so we should give ourselves high quality options; I have four kids and I like to give them the best start I can,” Sioux Falls organic shopper Jamie Netjes said.

Netjes made the switch to organic groceries about five years ago.

“It’s become really important to me to eat more high quality and its hard to find that in a town the size of Sioux Falls. Pomegranate just hits all of those bases, they have great variety, a ton of great looking produce,” Netjes said.

She’s also finding an increase in the number of local retailers now offering organic options.

“Costco has some organic options, I know Aldi does, even Hy-Vee,” Netjes said.

“We’ve definitely seen different stores move in and those sections in grocery stores move further in, just more natural selection,” Petersen said.

Even with the new competitors, Pomegranate Market says its seeing an increase in business, especially as they’ve increased more grab-and-go options at the store.

“Convenience is definitely super important for people who are so busy and want to eat healthy so we try to have those options here,” Petersen said. “We have the smoothie bar, we have the salad bar and even our bistro we have a lot of options where people can just grab and go.”

One of the owners of Pomegranate Market recently brought another healthy food option to town focused on convenience. The Daily Clean Food and Drink restaurant opened near Western and 69th Street last year.