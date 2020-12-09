Poké Picks franchise hopes to start in Sioux Falls with 4 new restaurants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new restaurant franchise hopes to get its start in Sioux Falls with plans to open four locations in the city, the first holding its grand opening this Friday.
Poké Picks owner Kent Chan has been involved in the restaurant industry since the 1980s, from Hong Kong to New York City, but now hopes to open his own franchise starting in Sioux Falls.
“Half is rolled fish, the other half is cooked things because the weather here is colder, that’s why I will try to create this is, and in a couple of states around this area,” Chan said.
Work is underway at the former Red Rossa location near 41st and Western where Chan will open the first of four planned Hawaiian-Japanese fusion restaurants in Sioux Falls, offering sushi, sashimi, cooked and salad poke bowls and individual bento boxes.
“Right now because of the coronavirus, everyone is trying to bring the food into their home or in the office,” Chan said.
It’s why Poké Picks will also offer ready-made to-go options at all locations.
“We have a supermarket also where the coolers will have different food like sushi rolls, sashimi and poke salad made fresh each day,” Chan said.
The Western Avenue location will open Friday with much of the former interior still in place, but its second location on Phillips Avenue is getting a complete makeover.
“Downtown will make everything new with the tables new and the design will be new,” Chan said.
Chan hopes to open the downtown location in January. His third location is the former Taco Johns building on East 10th Street; that Poké Picks hopes to open in February.
Chan also has plans to open a fourth restaurant at The Bridges at 57th and Western where he also hopes to hold cooking classes taught by some of the experts he’s brought with him to the Sioux Falls community.
“We’ve hired employees some in New York, some in Florida, California and some local,” Chan said.
Poké Picks is in the process of hiring servers, bartenders and cooks for all Sioux Falls locations.