POET announces plans to lower production, blaming oil bailouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – POET, the South Dakota-based biofuels producer, is making some big changes.

In a statement released this week, the company announced it is in the process of idling plants across the country and letting go of some employees.

The POET plant in Cloverdale, Indiana, is the first plant to be shutting down over the next few months. 50 employees will be let go from there.

According to a release from POET, this decision comes “due to recent decisions by the Administration regarding SREs.”

The release also says numerous jobs will be consolidated across POET’s 28 biorefineries, and corn processing will drop by an additional 100 million bushels.

We spoke with a rep from POET on Wednesday who says there are no immediate plans to close down plants in South Dakota at this time.