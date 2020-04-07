Breaking News
South Dakota surpasses 300 positive COVID-19 cases, recoveries reach 98

POET announces changes as COVID-19 economic crisis hits farmers

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — POET says it will idle production at its bioprocessing facilities in Chancellor, South Dakota, as well as Ashton and Coon Rapids, Iowa. It will also delay the start-up of its new plant in Indiana.

POET says this comes as producers across the U.S. deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says these changes will likely reduce corn demand by 110 million bushels, freezing 330 million gallons of ethanol production.

POET has also significantly slowed production at other facilities, further decreasing corn demand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss