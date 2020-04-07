POET announces changes as COVID-19 economic crisis hits farmers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — POET says it will idle production at its bioprocessing facilities in Chancellor, South Dakota, as well as Ashton and Coon Rapids, Iowa. It will also delay the start-up of its new plant in Indiana.
POET says this comes as producers across the U.S. deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company says these changes will likely reduce corn demand by 110 million bushels, freezing 330 million gallons of ethanol production.
POET has also significantly slowed production at other facilities, further decreasing corn demand.