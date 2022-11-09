SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls.

“Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.

While Plaza Azteca is a national franchise…



“Across the country, we have more than 50 locations,” Leon said.



…it is still very much a family-owned business.



“My dad is a really hard-working man, he came as an immigrant and he started his business at a very young age. He’s always worked from the bottom up, if you see him now he’s actually working in the kitchen, he’s not afraid to do any dirty work,” Leon said.



This is the family’s second restaurant in the Midwest; their first in this region opened in Fargo, North Dakota, two years ago and they quickly started working to build in Sioux Falls.



“It’s a brand new building,” Leon said.

“Really great building,” first time Plaza Azteca customer Taylor Genrich said. “Not your typical Mexican decor.” Along with admiring the modern building, people enjoying the new restaurant say the food is also unique from other Mexican restaurants.



“I would highly recommend the skinny girl margarita, their table side guacamole is also delicious, everything was very good,” Genrich said.

Plaza Azteca is located at the intersection of 69th Street and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls.

It’s open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner and is still hiring all positions.