Plans in the works for Brandon development, including hotel, theater and lake

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Big things are being planned for the city of Brandon.

A Sioux Falls developer wants to turn 50 acres on the north side of town into an upscale commercial development that could include hotels, theaters, and even a small 17-acre lake.

An empty cornfield in a flood plain doesn’t sound like a prime piece of real estate, but when you consider these 50 acres are just off of I-90 at the Brandon exit, that’s a different story.

“For years, everybody told me what wouldn’t work in Brandon and I kept plugging away for years, going well something’s gonna work out here,” developer Darrel Viereck said.

Developer Darrel Viereck says his plan is to develop this land and call it Brandon Plaza 90.

He closed on the property two and half weeks ago and says already there’s a ton of interest.

“Events Center and community event center, talking to hotels, have had conversations with grocery stores, have some medical interests at this point,” Viereck said.

He’s also had interest from a movie theater business, something Brandon doesn’t currently have.

Viereck also wants to develop a lake on the east side of the property, moving hundreds of thousands of yards of sand to the west side, which will bring that part of the land out of the flood plain.

“The lake will be about 17 acres with a bike trail around the lake, that could possibly go south and connect with the golf course bike trail,”

“And the lake, possibly could be given to the city later as a park and will be we will stock it with fish too,” Viereck said.

And if all goes according to plan, Viereck is hoping to reel in millions of dollars of development.

“Oh I think there will be easy $50 million worth of buildings in there,” Viereck said.

Before anything can happen, the land that’s zoned agriculture right now has to be rezoned and annexed into the city of Brandon.