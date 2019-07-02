Plans for Sioux Falls Dave and Buster’s

Some exciting news for Sioux Falls entertainment. On Monday we learned Dave & Buster’s will be coming to Sioux Falls in 2020. The restaurant and arcade has been one of the most requested businesses for Sioux Falls residents.

It’s been a longtime dream for a lot of people in the area, and now it’s finally happening.

“They’re renowned for their good food and high service, but they’ve also got games and gaming in there that’s fun for all ages,” said Steve Van Buskirk, President of Van Buskirk Companies.

Dave and Buster’s will be going into the Lake Lorraine area in mid-2020. Van Buskirk Companies and Friessen Development held a press conference to officially announce the big news.

This will be a smaller concept for the national chain, at just 19,000 square feet when finished. They’re typically 30 to 40,000 square feet.

Even with a slightly smaller footprint, the excitement is big for the Mayor’s office.

“We hear often times from different groups within our office about the different types of amenities and the types of entertainment options that they’d like to see in Sioux Falls and Dave and Buster’s is certainly at the top of that list,” said Erica Beck, Chief of Staff for Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Lake Lorraine has been attracting new franchises to the state for a few years now, and developers believe this is a prime spot for the arcade and restaurant to bring in more visitors as well.

“So they’ll have interstate visibility from I-29 when it all gets done, and we’re just so excited to bring them to Sioux Falls because they are going to be a draw for the whole region and just another reason for people to come and visit Sioux Falls,” said Van Buskirk.

Steve Van Buskirk says they expect much more interest in the area after today’s news and believe interest in developing at Lake Lorraine will continue at a much faster pace.