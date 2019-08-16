Planning for your loved ones’ futures, after your passing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a tough topic for a lot of families, but it’s important to discuss. August is National Make A Will month. We find out how you can make sure your family is taken care of, after you’re gone.

Planning for the end is hard. Many people avoid the topic of death altogether. Unfortunately, that procrastination can end up hurting families for years down the road.

“Most people have already heard or know or have been through those stories where families are left with a mess. Or torn apart. So that’s something too, that every family should just be proactive. Even if you don’t think your family is ever going to have any of those fights. It’s such a hard and emotional time for people, that just starting is the first step,” said Legacy Law Firm Co-Founder and Attorney, Bobbi Thury.

For starters, legal experts say you should meet with an attorney who specializes in estate planning.

Writing notes, or verbally sharing your wishes with loved ones may not hold up in court in every state. Legacy Law Firm Co-Founder and Attorney, Bobbi Thury, says there should be a lot of open conversations.

“You can do something very simple. Or you can have some really complex issues. Like if you have a child with special needs. That you really need to make sure you’re doing the planning that is suited for them,” said Thury.

This is why she suggests meeting with a few different attorneys to find the right fit for you.

Thury also believes in starting early. Once you turn 18 years old, you are a legal adult and should have some wishes mapped out, like a power of attorney.

No matter your age, or income level, these uncomfortable conversations could save your loved ones a lot of heartache and money in the future.

“At the end of the day, this is something that we all face. In every family, we’re going to lose our loved one. So making sure that we’re making it as easy as possible for them. We’re not leaving them with a mess, and that it’s really one of the greatest gifts you can leave a family,” said Thury.

Thury says a big misconception is that estate planning is only for wealthy people. She says that’s not true.

While it will cost money to have these legal documents drawn up, like an end of life plan or last will and testament, Thury says each case needs an expert eye.