SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new pizza place is now open in Sioux Falls, bringing a completely new style to the city.

“You can see how thin this dough is,” Pizzashop owner Josiah Urban said.

Tossing pizza dough is a skill Josiah Urban has perfected after years of working in the New York and New Jersey pizza business.

“I’m stretching the dough, so we try to make sure it’s even and stretch it on the edges and keep it circular,” Urban explained.

Now he’s working to teach this personalized style of pizza making to his new staff in Sioux Falls.

“It’s all made by hand, it takes a lot of skill to make it, anyone who is going to be making the pizzas is going to have to train with me for at least three months before they’re able to make it,” Urban said.

Even cooking these pizzas is a skill using this brick oven Urban brought with him from New Jersey.

“You actually have to slide it off the paddle and keep it in a circle, which takes a lot of practice,” Urban said.

The process combined with their unique toppings…

“White truffle oil, shaved parmesan, homemade meatballs, fresh sausage, fresh mushrooms, in total we have about 30 different toppings,” Urban said.

…creates their one-of-a-kind New York style pizza, a first-of-its-kind in the city.

“We identified Sioux Falls as a market that was growing and didn’t have a New York pizzeria, which kind of blew our mind,” Urban said.

Their storefront completes the now full first half of the Empire Place development in Sioux Falls. While the Verizon store on the corner is still under construction, the rest Pizzashop’s new neighbors are open for business and create an aesthetic and community that drew the Brooklyn natives to Empire Place.

“We consider ourselves a modern company, its a very modern shopping center,” Urban said. “It should also be a convenient stop for people.

You can stop in for a quick lunch or dinner with their pizza by the slice options or call ahead and order your own unique New York size pizzas built to feed a family of four.

“Please be patient with us over the next couple of weeks as we staff our restaurant. We’ll give people ticket times as to when it should be done. But there might be a wait,” Urban said. “I’m going to be the one on the pizza bench making pizzas for the next three months straight.”

Pizzashop is still hiring staff in hopes of training more people how to throw dough and create these New York style pizzas.

Along with pizzas, they’re also selling homemade focaccia bread sandwiches, meatballs, calzones and other east coast creations.