SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New England native brought a taste of the big apple to Sioux Falls this summer, opening Pizza Shop in the new Empire Place development this July.

“Kneading it by hand until its a big round piece of dough,” Pizza Shop owner Josiah Urban said.

Urban is working to spread his brick oven New York style pizza across the country with his new Pizza Shop location now open in Sioux Falls.

“The brick oven will help it cook crispy,” Urban said of his style of pizza making.

In its first two months in business, the Pizza Shop has become a popular stop for many people in KELOLAND.

“We’ve had great support from the community and we’re staffed up now,” Urban said.

But even in his first few busy months of business, Urban is already working to host a community fundraiser on this very important weekend.

“Obviously being from New York and being a New York company, 9/11 is always a serious day for us,” Urban said.

It’s why Urban is donating his time and all of the food to put on a special fundraiser this Sunday morning, supporting the local 343rd air force recruiting squadron booster club.

“We’re so grateful to have the men and women in uniform who serve us every day, anything we can do to help them, I know they’ve had some problems recruiting the last few years,” Urban said.

“The job and support is so important, coming out of covid 19 it was a pretty big struggle on the recruiting services,” Olsen said.

Staff Sergeant Kyle Olsen is a big fan of the Pizza Shop; it’s how he got connected with Urban for this weekend’s fundraiser.

“Kyle happens to be one of our customers coming here in uniform every day,” Urban said.

“The margarita pizza here is definitely my favorite,” Olsen said.

Their unique and popular toppings will be changing a little bit this Sunday morning for the fundraiser when their hand-tossed dough will be covered in breakfast food.

“We will have a sausage egg and cheese slice which is kind of interesting,” Urban said. “But we’ll make just about anything someone wants.”

From 7:30 to 11 this Sunday morning, every slice of pizza sold at the Pizza Shop will directly help support local air force recruiters.

“The nonprofit booster organization what they do is try to set up that camaraderie, that morale within the military themselves and within the local community,” Olsen said.

If you can’t make it into the Pizza Shop on 9/11 this weekend, the Pizza Shop website does have a link to make an online donation to help the local air force recruiting booster club through the rest of this month.