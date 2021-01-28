Pizza industry already prepping for busy Super Bowl weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Super Bowl is a little more than a week away, but some area businesses are already gearing up for the busy weekend.

“My family, they’re very big on Super Bowl, and whether you’re watching the game or not, the food is dynamite,” Hannah Kelly said.

For many people, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the food, and there’s one item that’s almost always on the menu.



“If I walk in and there isn’t pizza and wings and crackers and meat and cheese I’m out,” Kelly said.



“It’s kind of a marathon week for us,” Papa Murphy’s Vice President of Operations Brian Nordby said.

It’s already prep week at Papa Murphy’s restaurants in KELOLAND as they’re getting in even more ingredients ahead of the big day.



“A typical Sunday with football compared to the Super Bowl is a little over double,” Nordby said. “It’s a really strong day; it’s about two and a half times busier.”



Their Western Avenue location alone expects to make roughly 400 pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday, which requires a lot of prep work.



“We chop a lot of our own veggies, we make our own dough, we shred our own cheese from huge 40lb boxes, so there’s a lot to keep up with and build up for the big day,” Nordby said.



Pizza places always bring in extra staff for Super Bowl weekend and are prepared to offer even more hands-on services this year during the pandemic.



“It’s such an easy go-to, especially now that they have the apps, you don’t even have to talk to anyone, you just put it through, let them know when you’ll be ready,” Kelly said.



“We bring the pizzas right out to the guest’s car,” Nordby said. “They relax in the comfort and safety of their vehicle and then we buzz out their pizzas.”

And just one week after Super Bowl Sunday is Valentine’s Day, which can actually be even busier for pizza orders than the Super Bowl.