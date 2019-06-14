Pizza food truck turned restaurant opens before first Levitt concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People are already lining up at Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza’s new location. With loyal food truck customers, including Doyle Burnside, the new restaurant already has a following.

“I’ve been going to Papa Woody’s ever since they owned the food truck. It’s an awesome experience, great food. My wife and I and even our son now just absolutely love it,” Burnside said.

The pizza shop is open just in time for the first concert at Levitt at the Falls.

“I think ready or not, here we are. We were very delayed in getting open so we had not planned on getting open on the big weekend of the Levitt. We thought maybe we would get a little practice in before we have major crowds over here but we’ve been doing this for three years. We know our pizza; we know how to cook our pizza,” owner of Papa Woody’s Lisa Esser said.

This business began with family and that’s the reason it’s turning out more pizza than ever before.

“It has really just been me and Steve since day one. Our son Arian has been our only employee, if you want to call him that. So we are finally growing and expanding but you will still see all of our family here,” Esser said.

The Essers are still running their food truck business and are catering some events as well.

“The pizza’s great. I hope they have success it’s a great awesome experience. It’s a great place to be down here and I think they are going to be great,” Burnside said.

And with live music right across the street, the oven’s about to be put to the test.