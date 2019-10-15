Pizza di Paolo opens in Sioux Falls

The people behind Breadico are bringing pizza back. Pizza di Paolo is open to the public. We go inside the latest addition to the Sioux Falls food scene.

The dough is ready and the fire is hot. After a lot of anticipation from the community, Pizza di Paolo is now open to the public.

So why did the owners of Breadico decide to separate their pies from their loaves?

“We’re a bread company. Now we do lunches. Now we do pizzas. Now we do pasta. So we just decided to split it and kind of like rebrand. My bread is our bread and the pizza is kind of this now. Pizza di Paolo,” said David Napolitano, Pizza di Paolo.

Although it’s a new building, focused solely on pizza and desserts, the connection to the popular bread is still there. All of the sourdough used to make the pizzas comes from Breadico.

After starting in a garage in 2012, David Napolitano and his team have come a long way.

“It’s tough. It’s a tough market. You got to be real good about everything you’re doing. Your products and the people you’re talking to. But the people who are loving what you’re doing are just really loving what you’re doing and so appreciative. I run into people in the store and they say, ‘Thanks for doing what you do!’ That’s very sweet, you know? It’s very nice. It’s a very good town to do something like this in,” said Napolitano.

Thanks to that support, they’re serving up slices of pizza as quickly as they can make them.

“It’s busy in here. The juke box is going. People are having a good time, eating pizza and ice cream. It’s cool, ya know,” said Napolitano.

Pizza di Paolo is located near the corner of Minnesota and 31st Street.