Pizza Cheeks brings by-the-slice pizza to downtown Sioux Falls

Downtown continues to see more growth of new buildings and businesses, even during the pandemic. Now a new pizza by the slice shop has opened up inside a new downtown bar, giving Sioux Falls an even larger city feel.

“Given the continued growth and the size of our town, it seems like a big hole that we need to have filled. Most cities you go to you can certainly grab some pizza by the slice, especially downtown,” Bread and Circus co-owner Barry Putzke said.



Putzke and Jordan Taylor, the co-owners of Bread and Circus, have been looking into opening a pizza place in Sioux Falls for months.



“Initially we were looking at a full-scale pizza restaurant, we were looking a lot of different options, then this opportunity came up,” Putzke said.



Their Pizza Cheeks concept became a pizza window in the back of the new Hello Hi bar on Phillips avenue downtown.



“It’s a good fit with what they’re doing and what they’re offering and we can mutually benefit off of each other’s customers,” Putzke said. “They’re definitely seeing a boost from people coming in to grab a pizza and a drink and we’re enjoying having built in customers at the bar.”



Pizza Cheeks is more than just food for people at the bar, they’re offering a unique take on pizza.



“With pizza we do a two-day ferment on the dough,” Taylor said.



Much like Bread and Circus, Pizza Cheeks is making as many ingredients in-house as possible.



“The menu also has some specialty pizzas in it that are kind of new takes on the old,” Taylor said.



Their slices, full pizzas and salads are available for happy hour and dinner crowds, as well as to go–but after 10 pm, Pizza Cheeks is strictly pizza-by-the slice.



“We’re open for the late-night bar crowd being able to grab some slices as they’re bopping around downtown,” Putzke said.



The owners expect this option to become even more popular after the pandemic, but they’re already seeing a lot of demand.



“We under planned and sold out one Friday night, so we’re already above our projections of the number of whole pizzas we’re making,” Taylor said.

Pizza Cheeks opens at 4:00pm everyday inside the Hello Hi; customers must be over the age of 21.