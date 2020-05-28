Phased reopening planned for Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plans are in place for the Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls to reopen starting on Monday, June 1.

The facility is taking a “slow, phased approach” as it welcomes guests.

Reservations will be required to enter the building. One visitor group will be admitted into the facility every 10 minutes to maintain proper distancing in the relatively small exhibit spaces. Visitor groups can include up to 12 people of all ages.

Changes have been made to ensure the health and safety of the people as well as the animals. Employees and volunteers will undergo a health screening when reporting for shifts. Staff will wear masks and guests are encouraged to wear masks as well.

Increased cleaning efforts, readily available hand sanitizer stations, and temporary closing of the touch pools will help keep the guests and marine animals healthy.

“It’s been far too long since we’ve heard children’s laughter and joy within our building,” CEO Audrey Otto-Willard said in a news release. “We will be asking our guests to partner with us to make the new experience safe for everyone so we may continue offering unique experiences with tropical butterflies and marine animals in Sioux Falls.”

The Butterfly House & Aquarium facility closed to the public on March 13, following the social distancing recommendations of local public health authorities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The first phase of reopening, from June 1 through June 5, will be for Butterfly House & Aquarium

members only. Beginning June 6, ticket reservations for the general public will begin. R

Reservation times will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Sundays.

Advanced online booking is highly recommended. Ticket reservations may be made online at ButterflyHouseAquarium.org.