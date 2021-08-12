Pet Supplies Plus opens Friday, bringing pet products & services to Sioux Falls’ west side

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic brought a surge in new pets to households all over KELOLAND, now we’re seeing a surge in new businesses tailored to serve these new furry family members.

“We live on the west side,” Pet Supplies Plus Sioux Falls Owner Matt Nelson said. “We know the west side is undeserved with a lot of businesses; there is no pet store or pet supply company on the west side of Sioux Falls, so we know this is a great location for our west side neighbors.”



Matt Nelson and his family are bringing the Pet Supplies Plus franchise to Sioux Falls.



“There’s quite a few of these stores in Minneapolis, there’s one in Omaha and they’re expanding rapidly, it’s an amazing company, great culture, great product lines,” Nelson said.

Along with a wide variety of pet products and live animals, the new Pet Supplies Plus location off of 26th street is also bringing some much-needed services to Sioux Falls.



“We know there’s a huge need for groomers right now, so we’re excited to bring our grooming salon online here, and we’ve also got the self-dog wash which we’ve also got a lot of comments and questions about,” Nelson said.



Their new team of workers have spent the past several weeks getting the store ready for Friday’s opening.



“We’re all animal people, so its been fun,” Store Manager Rachel Schroeder said. “I’ve been in the dog world for almost six years with dog boarding, daycare, training, I’ve done it all.”



Right now the new store is in the process of training and hiring more grooming staff, adding to a team of pet lovers they’ve already assembled.



“Right now I have two assistant managers, 13 team members, one groomer and one head bather and we’re in the process of getting more of those groomers out there,” Schroeder said.

Pet Supplies plus opens Friday, August 14th at 9am. Nelson says it’s a day that’s been two years in the making as the pandemic delayed much of the process and many of the supplies. The store will have live animals for sale beginning next week.