Personal chefs see big increase in take-home family meal orders

Restaurants all over KELOLAND are making adjustments to provide their customers to-go only options.

But several chefs in the region have already built their business on making meals to go.

“The vision with the family meals has always been to give busy people at least two to three nights off from cooking,” Chef Lance White said.

Chef Lance has made a career out of cooking for others in several ways, but recently, his entire business has become delivering meals to families.

“It kind of helped offset some of the pain we were experiencing from losing the catering and the cooking classes dropped off and of course the Cafe isn’t open anymore either, so definitely needed it,” White said.

The growing popularity of his delivery family meals is certainly helping to keep up business.

“It went from literally just one day a week and then I said ok I’ll do two days a week, then the following week it was like ok you know what let’s just do this five days a week and it was amazing to see how the orders just kept coming in and coming in,” White said.

“Before we were doing maybe 10 a month and now just yesterday we did 50,” Chef Jeni Thomas said.

Chef Jeni is also seeing the demand for her family meals surge as her catering business comes to a halt.

“I started my business about 20 years ago and I started out making take and bake meals, I would go into people’s homes and prepare them a week’s worth of meals,” Thomas said.

Now she’s offering a new set of take-home meals every day of the week to help families who are still busy while stuck at home.

“I can’t imagine the stress of parents homeschooling and trying to cook three meals a day and everything involved with that,” Thomas said. “Just coming up with ideas can be really overwhelming for people when life is already overwhelming enough right now.”

To learn more about Chef Jeni’s take-home meals text DINNER to 55444 or email Jeni@chefjeni.com.

To learn more about Chef Lance’s delivery family meals, call 605-777-2928 or email orderfromcheflance@gmail.com