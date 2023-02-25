RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Rapid City using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Rapid City from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
#10. Spearfish, SD
– View share: 2.6%
– Views to own market: 32.9%
– Views to other markets within own state: 25.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 41.5%
#9. Minneapolis, MN
– View share: 2.7%
– Views to own market: 46.6%
– Views to other markets within own state: 16.8%
– Views to markets within other states: 36.6%
#8. Atlanta, GA
– View share: 2.8%
– Views to own market: 25.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%
– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%
#7. Los Angeles, CA
– View share: 3.3%
– Views to own market: 26.2%
– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%
– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%
#6. Sioux Falls, SD
– View share: 3.4%
– Views to own market: 42.4%
– Views to other markets within own state: 14.5%
– Views to markets within other states: 43.1%
#5. Omaha, NE
– View share: 4.4%
– Views to own market: 45.0%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 45.3%
#4. Washington, D.C.
– View share: 6.8%
– Views to own market: 14.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%
#3. Denver, CO
– View share: 8.7%
– Views to own market: 26.1%
– Views to other markets within own state: 19.0%
– Views to markets within other states: 54.9%
#2. Chicago, IL
– View share: 11.1%
– Views to own market: 23.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%
#1. Phoenix, AZ
– View share: 11.3%
– Views to own market: 33.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%
– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%