RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Rapid City using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Rapid City from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Spearfish, SD

– View share: 2.6%

– Views to own market: 32.9%

– Views to other markets within own state: 25.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 41.5%

#9. Minneapolis, MN

– View share: 2.7%

– Views to own market: 46.6%

– Views to other markets within own state: 16.8%

– Views to markets within other states: 36.6%

#8. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 2.8%

– Views to own market: 25.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%

– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%

#7. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 3.3%

– Views to own market: 26.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%

– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%

#6. Sioux Falls, SD

– View share: 3.4%

– Views to own market: 42.4%

– Views to other markets within own state: 14.5%

– Views to markets within other states: 43.1%

#5. Omaha, NE

– View share: 4.4%

– Views to own market: 45.0%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 45.3%

#4. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 6.8%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%

#3. Denver, CO

– View share: 8.7%

– Views to own market: 26.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 19.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 54.9%

#2. Chicago, IL

– View share: 11.1%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

#1. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 11.3%

– Views to own market: 33.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%