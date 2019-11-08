Pending house sales slow slightly in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pending property sales slowed slightly in Sioux Falls from November 2018 through October 2019.

A study released this week by Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire Inc. highlights property sales from the past year as well as a monthly comparison from October 2018 to October 2019.

If you owned a home in the $150,00 to $2OO,000 range in Sioux Falls, it sold quicker than higher-priced, single-family homes in the past year.

An October 2018 to October 2019 comparison shows that single family homes in that price range sold in an average of 72 days.

While more properties were for sale in October 2019 than in the same month last year, if you had a higher price property, it took longer to sell.

Pending sales of condos or townhouses classified as attached were up in October as compared to the same month last year.

Although higher-priced homes sold slower in the past year, the prices did increase the median price for property to $210,000.

