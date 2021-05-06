Paws Abilities, a locally-owned pet store, now open on 41st Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Gilrich Village shopping center along the busy 41st street in Sioux Falls has had several vacancies over the past couple of years, but now it is quickly filling up with some brand new businesses for the city.

“Very high traffic location, we’re really excited to be here, we have great neighbors,” Paws Abilities owner Rodney Kramer said.

“I love this area of town, I usually get lunch right next door at Camille’s so when I noticed there was going to be something in here I could come and visit I was really excited about that,” Shopper Tara Rader said.

Customers are already flooding into this new locally owned pet store.

“I’m here shopping for my mom for Mother’s Day, she just got a cat so I’m here to equip her,” Rader said.

Adding a pet to the family was incredibly common over the past year of the pandemic.

“We’ve got two dogs since then, so its definitely staying at home a lot and having your dogs there to play with and having another person there just to hang out with and comfort you and gives you some stuff to do while you’re trapped at home sometimes,” Kramer said.

It’s one of the reasons the Sioux Falls native decided to open his own pet store.

“Everyone loves their pets and everyone wants to spoil their pets and looking for the best products,” Kramer said. “We’re trying to get products that are unique to Sioux falls, trying to be different and unique and things you can’t find around here.”

Right now the store has all of the gear you need for your pets but in the next few months they’d like to add all of the animals you need to go with it.

“We want to carry bunnies, we want to carry gerbils, hamsters, lizards, maybe some snakes, stuff like that. We’re also looking to get grooming going too,” Kramer said.

The store hopes to have live pets and grooming available by mid summer.

Paws Abilities is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.