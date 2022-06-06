SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A favorite stop in downtown Sioux Falls ice cream shop is now open under new ownership. The future plans for Parlour Ice Cream in Washington square in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“This pink one right here? Do you want to try it?” Parlour Ice Cream’s new co-owner and manager Emma Houwman asked a young customer.



Across the street from the Washington Pavilion, Parlour Ice Cream has become a favorite stop of many families visiting the Kirby Science Center.



“We’ve seen a lot of kids this year,” Houwman said.



“I like it because then I don’t have to load them back in the car drive them across town to go get ice cream,” mom and Parlour Ice Cream customer Mary Van Engen said.



But this specialty ice cream shop is not just for kids.



“They all look really, really good, I think it will be hard to choose,” Van Engen said.



Parlour is also a popular stop for many adults exploring downtown Sioux Falls and for people with special dietary needs.



“I’m actually allergic to dairy and nuts…but we have a lot of sorbets, that’s something I’ve always admired about Parlour is they have a lot of options,” Houwman said. “We have four or more gluten free flavors at all times and three or more dairy free flavors.”



Emma Howman’s love for Parlour is what led her and her family to take over the business after the former owners decided to focus their efforts solely on CH Patisserie.

“When they wanted to sell the business, my dad and brothers built Washington Square, and they said now is the time. They’re either going to be done or someone is going to buy it.”



So her family purchased Parlour from the former owners, keeping all the same ice cream recipes and adding some of their own. Now the only difference you’ll find at the popular ice cream shop is the cookie on top. Instead of a macron, ice cream cups are now served with a waffle crisp cookie.



“We do have our same chef Lizzy Nickel,” Houwman said. “She did all the ice cream and production here at Parlour for the past few years.”



Now chef Nickel and the new ownership group are working to grow the business.



“We’re hoping to add some new food items, drink items to our menu to make it a year round business,” Houwman said. “We definitely want to be open year round and think the two new places opening next door will be a great opportunity for that too.”

Washington Square welcomed Brix Wine Bar las month and the Italian restaurant Maribella Ristorante will open later this fall. Parlour will continue with its rotating ice cream menu this summer but expects to announce its new menu offerings closer to fall.