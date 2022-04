SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New ownership is taking over a downtown ice cream shop.

Parlour Ice Cream House in downtown Sioux Falls is being sold to a local investment company.

Owners, Chris and Caryn Hanmer, are making the move to focus more attention on their other downtown business, CH Patisserie.

The couple has operated Parlour in Washington Square for four years, according to a letter posted on Facebook announcing the sale.