SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular fine dining restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls is now expanding after purchasing the historic building next door.

“When we built Parker’s in 2009, people literally thought we were crazy because it was such a quiet street,” Parker’s Bistro owner Stacy Newcomb said.



But that’s no longer true of Main Avenue where several new bars and restaurants have opened their doors after Parker’s continued success on this growing corner of downtown.



“We’ve always longed for more space,” Newcomb said. “We sometimes don’t have anywhere for them to even stand.”



It’s why Newcomb has spent years working to purchase the building next door.



“Parker’s was built in 1901, the Frye building was added on in 1934, but they were meant to be adjoining,” Newcomb said.



Throughout Parker’s Bistro, you can see former doorways and windows that have been bricked over. Now the restaurant is beginning construction to help reconnect the two buildings.



“We will have at least two spaces where you can cross over into the other building,” Newcomb said. “We think we’re going to end up with a gain of about 50 or 60 seats.”

Parker’s offers a unique drink menu for people dining at the restaurant, but right now there’s no room for people to come and sit at the bar. This new expansion will change that.



“This will allow us to have some space for people to wait, or just stop in, have a drink but also wait for a table,” Newcomb said.



The remodeled Frye building will also allow more opportunities for larger group dining in the unique, historic setting Parker’s is now uncovering next door.



“We’ve had some nice surprises over there,” Newcomb said. “The back room was built as industrial space, so it has some unique tile walls and some big industrial windows.”



Work is already underway on a new hood and expanded kitchen area in the current Parker’s to help their chefs continue creating unique farm to table dishes for even more guests.



“We will need more kitchen space, but it will stay where it is,” Newcomb said. “Parker’s will remain basically like it is now.”

The white exterior of the Frye building will also be changing over the next several months of remodeling, a big change from the optometrist shop that’s been in that building for nearly 50 years.