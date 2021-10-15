Papa Woody’s & Swamp Daddy’s expansions see continued delays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staffing challenges and continued supply chain issues are behind some big delays in the expansion of two Jones 421 restaurants.

Papa Woody’s Pizza and Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen were both supposed to be moved into new larger locations by now, but they’re both struggling with continued delays.

The sign may be up at Papa Woody’s new location at the north end of the Cascade building on Phillips Avenue, but…



“It’s empty, nobody’s been in it, they haven’t roughed out anything, the door is locked and it’s empty,” Papa Woody’s owner Lisa Esser said.



There’s been no other forward progress on starting the restaurant’s new larger home.

“When people ask me what’s delaying us, I ask them how much time they have,” Esser said.



Papa Woody’s owners started planning for their new larger space in March, but have hit hurdle after hurdle, starting with delayed planning, building permits and now a long list of back ordered materials.



“Supply chain has been our biggest hurdle. We have a crew that’s absolutely ready to start working but they don’t have the supplies that they need to get the work done,” Esser said.



From refrigerators to furniture, the Essers are finding many key items are delayed for months.



“Getting walk in coolers and freezers, there just weren’t any. It’s not like you can pay more to expedite them, there just weren’t any coolers, period,” Esser said. “Now our exhaust fan is estimated to ship November 1st, but it could be sitting on a cargo ship for the next 8 months, we don’t know.”

“Some of the stuff we’re going to have here we’re moving over to our new space, which has been extremely helpful,” Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen owner Inkka Beaudion said.

To get around the delay in materials, Swamp Daddy’s is now planning to start utilizing its new space using the gear it already has.



“Until we get to a point where we can switch those things out,” Beaudion said.



But they’re also still behind schedule on the move to their new 3,000 square foot space in the Jones building.

“There has been multiple, multiple delays,” Beaudion said. “Our main delays right now is really waiting on a permit from the city.”

She says staffing shortages have increased the wait time for building permits in the city, making planning a major problem.



“I have given a timeline like three times already, I’m afraid to put a timeline on it because I don’t want to jinx it. I would love to be open and fully operational for the holiday season,” Beaudion said.



December is also the new goal for opening Papa Woody’s new location.



“Because Burger Battle starts in January and we have a title to defend,” Esser said. “If they can’t get us open in December, we’re looking at more of a February timeline.”



All of those timelines are dependent on equipment coming in and other essential steps falling into place. Both business owners say the ever-evolving timelines make it difficult to know when to hire more staff for their larger spaces.