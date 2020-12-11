Pandemic holiday season spurs business boom at in-home bakery

A lot of people are working from home because of the pandemic, but several people have also turned their homes into a business this year and business is booming this holiday season.

Many people are doing a lot of baking in their homes right now…



“It’s 30 dozen cookies in a week,” Jennica Dean said.



But Dean is taking holiday baking to a whole new level.



“My orders for Friday and Saturday are 70 hot cocoa bombs, that’s what I sold for just this weekend,” Dean said.



Jennica started Frosted Goodness Cookies as a hobby last January.



“I started watching the Food Network and the Christmas Cookie Challenge and I said that looks so fun I could do that,” Dean said.



When her custom cookies for events slowed down, her take-home DIY cookie kits took off during the pandemic.



“The amount of orders that came in, it was tremendous,” Dean said.

Now her baking side-gig has taken over her house once again.

“I have to be very organized, because there are some days where I’m making 10, 12, 20 dozen cookies and I have to clean everything up and have dinner ready on the table that evening, so it gets to be tricky,” she said.



But she has figured out a system to help manage all of her holiday orders.



“I use online software through Square that allows me to track fulfillment, everything is done online so I don’t have to do anything to have to track it, so it makes it pretty simple and easy that way,” she said.



Right now all of her business comes from shares on social media, spurred on by her unique themes like National Lampoon’s Christmas cookies.



“It took off immediately, all I did for that was just post on Facebook,” Dean said.



With all of her transactions happening completely online, safety is a big priority.



“It’s no contact pick up, I just put it on the front porch and people just come and pick it up, all the payment is online,” she said.

A hobby turned into a business that Jennica hopes to continue out of her home for years to come.



“Until I run out of space or it just becomes a mass disaster, I will continue to work out of my house, I do have a double oven on my wish list, I’m not sure if Santa will bring it,” Dean said.

Jennica has taken time off of her full-time job this month to help fulfill all of holiday gift orders she has coming in. Right now she says her homemade hot cocoa bombs are even more popular than cookies.