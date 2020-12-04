Pandemic having big impact on holiday party season

Now that all of the Christmas lights and decorations are out, many people would usually be getting into the holiday spirit by heading out to some Christmas parties over the next few weekends. But like everything, the pandemic is having a big impact on the holiday party season.

Right now local event halls are usually gearing up for a very busy season.

“A normal holiday weekend is packed full usually Thursdays through Sundays, with corporate parties, bigger family gathering parties, we’re usually doing all sorts of food and beverage for these things,” Dominique Fontenille, owner of Chef Dominique’s said.

Chef Dominique says during a normal year, he wouldn’t even have time to sit down for an interview during the holiday season.

“We would be busy every single day. Catering wise, on average, we do 8 catering a day during Christmas, we’ve done up to 17 catering in one day. We used to be very busy,” Fontenille said.

This year there’s still some cooking going on, but the parties look a lot different.

“A lot of them are being modified, a lot are smaller, the food we do are boxes now,” Fontenille said.

Chef Dominique says his holiday party schedule took a big hit in 2020.

“I would say for Christmas, probably only 10 percent are doing it and they’re really shrunk out, but people are saying, ok, when the vaccine is out and we’re feeling more comfortable we’ll do it in march, we’ll do it in April,” Fontenille said.

In the meantime, he’s now offering take home holiday favorites every Friday and Saturday night.

“A lot of people still want food, but they don’t want to do a large party. So hopefully they’ll come, buy their favorite foods and take it home and share it with their family,” Fontenille said.

The Icon Event Hall and Dada Gastropub are also getting creative by offering all of your favorite holiday party food and drinks to go.

“We just want people to know that they can take that home and get the experience they have here and not have to work so hard to do it,” Icon Event Director, Taylor Newcomb-Weiland said.

Both the Icon and Chef Dominque’s event halls are still offering private rentals to parties who want a larger space to safely spread out and still gather in person this holiday season.