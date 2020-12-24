Pandemic brings big boost in holiday deliveries at local floral shop

The wind may be howling and the snow coming in sideways, but it’s not stopping floral shops from making their important holiday deliveries.

“A lot of the cards are you know, miss you, can’t wait to see you,” Josephine Schallenkamp said.



Since the pandemic hit this spring, Josephine’s Unique Floral Design has seen a big shift in business.



“Even though there hasn’t been as much walk-in traffic, we’re definitely busier than we were this time last year,” Schallenkamp said.



Now the majority of her business comes from online and call-in deliveries.

“In March when this pandemic hit, we dropped 40 percent, then Mother’s Day, everyone was sending to their moms and moms in nursing homes, I don’t remember another Mother’s Day as good as this one,” Schallenkamp said.



Deliveries have been especially big on holidays, even ones they normally wouldn’t expect a lot of business.



“On Thanksgiving, we were calling in anyone to come in and deliver,” Schallenkamp said. “We were expecting to close at 2:00 p.m. and we were here still delivering until 9 o’clock. So we had a little heads up that Christmas could be the same and it has been.”



After 35 years in business, this is the busiest week of Christmas deliveries Josephine’s has ever seen.



“It’s the most unusual for sure, in a lot of ways kind of sad, but it also makes us realize the little things that we take for granted,” Schallenkamp said. “Hopefully this will teach us all what’s most important.”

The pandemic has also brought a big increase in Josephine’s Best Buds Club, a monthly subscription for floral deliveries, another way for families to show they care, even from afar.