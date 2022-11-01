SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food has returned to the Full Circle Book Co-op in downtown Sioux Falls as a charcuterie artist kicks off her new business inside the popular event venue.



“I’ve always liked to cook and entertain and have some friends over,” Overboard Charcuterie owner Katie McNamara said.

Working in the food industry was always a natural fit for Katie McNamara.

“It’s fun, I like to make things look pretty,” McNamara said.

But she really found her sweet spot when she began making charcuterie boards.

“I just try to have a ton of variety, as far as tastes, textures and colors, I like to make sure there’s things on there to make the board pop,” McNamara said.

Now she’s sharing her talents with her new business Overboard Charcuterie, taking over the kitchen inside the Full Circle Book Co-op.

“We have events almost every night, sometimes two a night, try to do some fun stuff, have poetry events, pop quizzes, book clubs, that kind of stuff,” Full Circle Book Co-op owner Shion Lidster said.

Lidster was originally selling food at the bar when he opened his bookstore four years ago, but the kitchen has been closed since covid. That is until McNamara brought her business to the store.

“Customers love it, they’re happy to have food back, it’s great for us because someone might stop in and have an extra glass of beer or wine or something,” Lidster said.

Overboard Charcuterie is not just for people inside the book store, McNamara can make take out trays or larger custom orders for people anywhere in town.

“My pickup orders, they have disposable trays put together and that seems to be a hit, people want to bring that out to a party,” McNamara said.

She’s already preparing for a busy holiday season with custom wood platters and some locally sourced ingredients, a perfect fit for the Full Circle.

“This is a shared space, it’s a community space, the books and the beer they work with it, the events are what make it sort of special,” Lidster said. “We can sit around break bread.”

Overboard Charcuterie’s personal and shareable plates are available at the Full Circle Book Co-op during business hours Wednesday-Saturday. Custom orders can be placed anytime by emailing overboardchar@gmail.com or on her Instagram page.