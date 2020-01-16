Original Pancake House moving forward with remodel and plans to expand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular Sioux Falls restaurant known for its variety of pancakes has been flipped out of business since the September tornadoes. The Original Pancake House at 41st and Kiwanis is now in the process of remodeling its storm-damaged dining rooms and kitchen. Co-Owner Janet Eining also wants to open a second location in town.

It will be a few months before fresh pancake batter hits a griddle at The Original Pancake House but things are really starting to cook.

“It’s been crazy long. For somebody that has no patience at all. It’s been very, very trying,” Eining said.

Eining says OPH has been out of business since the September tornadoes ripped through town creating widespread damage.

Things are finally moving forward and plans are to make the space bigger and better. The decor inside is being redesigned to host 220 people. The kitchen will be bigger and the bathrooms will be relocated.

Part of the $1.7 million remodel will include an expanded entrance and more than 900 additional square feet.

The goal is to open between the middle of April and beginning of May.

“If we’re not open by May 1 I’m going to be really disappointed,” Eining said.

If you’re an OPH fan, there’s more good news.

“Yes we’re going to be adding a new location on the east side. The location hasn’t been determined. We know where we want to be but honestly it depends on building costs and multiple things but we’re going to be on the east side,” Eining said.

Eining says it’s all thanks to the guests and their support.

“This is like family in here. Our customers are missing the servers. Our servers are missing all the customers. It really is. A lot of people are here every single day. We’re doing something right,” Eining said.

The restaurant seems to have found the perfect mixture.