SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a favorite sign in Sioux Falls that spring is approaching.

Two B&G Milkyway shops plan to open next week.

The locations on Sycamore Avenue and 69th Street have both posted on social media that they will open on Wednesday, March 3.

According to the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center, it is expected to be nearly 50 degrees in Sioux Falls next Wednesday.