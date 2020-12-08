Online orders help shop local effort this holiday season

The pandemic has been a challenge for small businesses across KELOLAND, which is why communities are asking people to shop local this holiday season. Many local retailers are working hard to make sure their unique products are also accessible online this year.

“Our website was originally more informational, now we have probably about 90 percent of our mix online,” You’ve Been Framed owner Tamara Dettler said.



When the pandemic hit this spring, You’ve Been Framed worked hard to get their merchandise up on their website, doing online sales for the first time.



“It’s really what let us survive in April, March and part of May,” Dettler said.



Their in-store traffic picked up over the summer months, but dropped off a bit this fall.



“Once our numbers went up again in Sioux Falls in October and November, our traffic became a little more cautious,” Dettler said.



It’s why they’re working hard to continue to promote their online options this holiday season.



“We really worked hard on our Cyber-Monday this year,” Dettler said. “We have gotten orders and we’re really trying to branch out to get our name really known more in the Midwest, so we’ve got orders coming in from different states.”



“I’ve sent these all over the U.S.,” Shop Dog manager Kelsi Bell said. “Just today, I’m sending them to Minnesota, Tennessee, Kentucky and Massachusetts.”



Next Door, Shop Dog is also seeing an increase in its online sales, shipping their locally made products all over the country this holiday season.



“I always include a handwritten note and holiday tissue paper, ” Bell said.



Even as more of their sales move online, these small retailers are providing their online customers with their special local touch.



“I’ve had people email in or call in and I’m more than happy to get an order ready for you over the phone and get it ready and ship it; I’ve done that a few times with like Christmas toys because we don’t have that on the online store,” Bell said.



While their vast inventory of unique items designed for in-store browsing may not all be listed online, both retailers say they are more than happy to work with customers one-on-one to get their holiday gifts delivered.



“We always say call the store check with us before you assume maybe we don’t have that piece in store,” Dettler said.

If you’re still looking to get some local gifts shipped out to your loved ones for the holidays, now is the time to start looking. Shipping is taking a little longer than usual this year.