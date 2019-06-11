Your Money Matters

Oglala, Cheyenne River tribes to operate most of hospital

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 02:03 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes are set to take over most of the management of Sioux San Hospital in Rapid City from the federal Indian Health Service.
    
The Indian Health Service and Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board signed an agreement on May 31. The transfer is scheduled for July 21. The Indian Health Service will continue to provide health care at the hospital.
    
The Indian Health Service says it recognizes that tribal leaders and members "are in the best position to understand the health needs and priorities of their communities."
    
In December, the Indian Health Service said it was terminating negotiations over hospital management after the Rosebud Sioux Tribe dropped its support of the transfer to the health board.
    
The Rapid City Journal reports the hospital is set to undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation.
    
