October deals to save you money

If you like a good bargain, October is a good month to go shopping. We break down some of the best deals this month.

First, cars. This is a huge purchase, but according to a Forbes article, this is a great time to buy a vehicle. October is when many dealerships transition to next year’s model. So, dealerships have an incentive to move last year’s inventory off the car lot.

Next on the money saving list – plants. If you have a green thumb, you can find perennials marked down at garden centers holding end of season sales. You might even be able to grab some spring bulbs on sale as well.

Last on the list, flights to Europe. Now, this is a big purchase which can mean big savings. October is in the middle of “shoulder season” for the travel industry. That means it’s a slower time for airlines because it’s between summer and holiday travel, which are much more popular.

October is also national pizza month, so check for discounts on your next pie. Both Papa John’s and Pizza Hut ran big specials last October.