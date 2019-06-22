Obscure Brewing coming to eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastside of Sioux Falls is getting a brewery. Obscure Brewing Company will open in early July, but the road to get here was decades in the making. We hear from the team making this dream a reality.

For more than 20 years, Don Choate has been brewing up a very specific dream.

“I bought a deluxe home brew kit with some of our wedding money, and we lived in a one bedroom apartment and were poor, but I was making beer at home and it was the most exciting thing and it didn’t taste good but I made beer and I felt I was stealing fire from the gods,” said Don.

It’s not just Don who has his heart invested in this project.

The space is filled with personal touches for his wife Jackie; including a handmade sign from Jackie’s dad, and a bar top made of wood from a tree her great-grandmother planted decades back.

Even the location is something they put a lot of thought into.

“We thought it was a great location and there is so much new construction and a lot of new businesses are popping up and we just thought this is a good place to start our dream project,” said Don.

“We’ve got a lot of positive feedback about being over here. People are excited that if they want to go out they have someplace closer than downtown or somewhere else in town,” said Jackie.

The Choate’s aren’t alone in this venture. The man mixing the brews is Mike Nussbaum, a fellow beer enthusiast.

“They’re going to enjoy being able to look down on the brewery. Whether I’m brewing or just cleaning. As well as the beer itself. I honestly hope to make some of the best beer in Sioux Falls, as well as South Dakota,” said Nussbaum.

“We have 18 taps, so we’re hoping to fill them up with all different kinds of beer. So appealing to everyone’s tastes so that anyone who walks in the door can find something they’ll enjoy,” said Jackie.

Now, just days away from opening this team is excited to have their dreams come true over a pint of beer.

“I’ve been looking forward to a long time, to having people enjoying conversation drinking the beer that I made. I think that to me is kind of the moment I’m looking forward to the most,” said Nussbaum.

“It’s just a beautiful building. I’m excited to open the business. I’m very passionate about what I do. I love this business,” said Don.

You can find Obscure Brewing Company on East Grant Street, just off Arrowhead Parkway in early July. You can follow their progress through social media or their website.