Now hiring: Restaurants looking for workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are looking for a job, the Sioux Falls restaurant industry is hiring. One local restaurant owner is looking for ten full-time workers right now.

“You can make good money,” Barrel House waitress Hanah Pruett said.

Pruett has been putting in a lot of overtime lately at the Barrel House.

“I’m working all the time usually, but I like working a lot because then I make more money and if I’m working then I’ll make money. If I’m not working, I’ll spend money,” Pruett said.

Restaurant owner Mark Fonder is grateful for employees like Pruett who are willing to work extra hours while he tries to hire more help.

“My staff right now is working doubles, which I don’t like to have them do. They’re working overtime so I would say at least 8 to 10 full time people, I could use right now,” Fonder said.

A quick drive down East 10th Street in Sioux Falls shows you what Fonder is up against; the food industry is desperate for workers.

“Hopeful we can get some applications, but it just gets harder and harder though with Amazon coming in and hiring 1,500 people,” Fonder said.

The Barrel House has a lot of regular customers like Stephen Hartman, who didn’t even realize the restaurant was running short staffed.

“They do such a good job. The last time we were here this place was packed on a Thursday night and we had the best service and the best food; it tasted great,” Hartman said.

Pruett says working here involves a lot of nights and weekends, but when the place is packed, it really pays off.

“You can make between like $30 to $50 an hour on good days and it’s fast money. It’s crazy in comparison to hourly jobs; it’s just great money,” Pruett said.

Beyond that, Fonder hands out gift cards to workers who pitch in and help out, but he still thinks hiring new help will be an uphill battle.

“I think restaurant industry service is definitely going to be a tough ahead in the future,” Fonder said.

The Barrel House is taking applications right now online, on Facebook or at the restaurant at the front desk.

