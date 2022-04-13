SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring is here and historically it means the start of the busy season for real estate agents. But for the past 18 months, it’s been a nonstop busy season as demand for houses in Sioux Falls continues to climb as the supply is at an all-time low, leading to some all-time high prices in the real estate market.

“Should we wait, is now a good time to buy?” Tyler Goff said.

It’s a question realtors with the Tyler Goff group hear every day as prospective buyers wonder if buying at the peak of the market is a good idea.

“It is hard to imagine a scenario where prices start going down,” Goff said.

Real estate experts say waiting in this market has proven to be extremely costly.

“If you were looking about a year ago let’s say and if you waited, home values are now up in that 15 to 20 percent range,” Goff said.

“The average home price last March was $265,000 to this year $317,000, that’s a 19% increase,” Anne Ferrell, the President of the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire said.

The good news: experts don’t expect the increases will continue to be quite that steep.

“We may see it leveling out in the coming years, but we’re not talking leveling out to zero. We’re talking maybe 7 to 9 percent increase is what’s expected,” Ferrell said.

But the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire says home prices in KELOLAND will keep going up. “There is not a bubble, it’s not going to crash,” Ferrell said. “It is absolutely supply and demand.”

The March inventory numbers from RASE showed a new low in inventory with a nearly 45%drop in homes available for sale. Ferrell says right now less than 1% of homes are near or in foreclosure; she says its a very different scenario from the housing crash of 2008.

“Back then we had a 9.5 month inventory rate, today we have a 1.6 months of inventory,” Ferrell said. “We’re not going to have a crash.”

It’s why real estate experts are encouraging everyone interested in buying to start the process now.

“You’re probably going to cost yourself more by waiting because someone else is going to get the house that you think, oh it’s going to go down, and it’s not going to. Take advantage of it now,” Ferrell said.

“You can do it, you can buy a home in this market,” Goff said. ” And I do believe it is a smart choice.”

“We knew that the process can be long and kind of grueling, so the earlier we start the better the market would be,” First-time home buyer Michael Sisk said.

Sisk and his wife have been looking at homes in the Sioux Falls area for the past few months.

“We moved down to Sioux Falls here probably six or seven months ago and we’ll be expecting a child here on the 1st of October,” Sisk said.

He says buying your first home is always stressful, but the highly competitive market added pressure to the process.

“We’ve talked to a few people here in the area where they’ve put dozens of offers in and nothings really stuck,” Sisk said.

But the Sisk family says they’re proof that sticking out in the home buying process is worth it.

“Today we just got an offer accepted on our first house,” Sisk said.

“Don’t lose hope, keep going, because there are more homes coming on the market all the time,” Ferrell said.

While the real estate market may be bleak with home prices jumping nearly 20% and mortgage rates also up about 1.5% since January, realtors say buying a home can still safer bet than relying on the rental market, which also saw some steep increases this spring.

“We’ve seen rental prices go up just as fast if not more quickly than home values and home prices. We have clients that just got their rent raised 30% this month,” Goff said. “In our market right now, buying a home almost seems like the safer thing to do verses renting.”