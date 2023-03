SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sales and Marketing Executives, Inc. of Sioux Falls has released its list of nominees for its Women of Excellence Awards.

Click here to view the nominees.

The Women of Excellence Awards will be presented as part of the Women in Business event on

March 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The women named were nominated by their peers. A committee of SME members will vote anonymously to determine the winners of the award.