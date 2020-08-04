Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and KELOLAND Media Group Donate $15,000 to the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation

IRVING, TX and SIOUX FALLS, SD (Nexstar) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced today it will donate $15,000 to the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, on behalf of the KELOLAND Media Group, the Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., television station and digital properties serving the Sioux Falls area (DMA #113). The donation will support the organization’s “Bridging the Gap Fund,” established in 2020 to inspire, build and develop emerging leaders among the city’s diverse populations.

The Bridging the Gap Fund creates and encourages engaged and empowered leaders within Sioux Falls’ growing number of diverse populations by supporting efforts and programming centered around education, community building, story-telling and leadership development. An advisory committee awards grants from the fund to support organizations and programs that focus on key initiatives such as:

Training and mentoring to help build and develop leaders from diverse backgrounds.

Providing resources for employers and employees to promote inclusion in the workplace.

Building community, fostering connections, and creating awareness through art, media, and storytelling.

Grants from the “Bridging the Gap Fund” are awarded by an advisory committee composed of emerging leaders from throughout the Sioux Falls.

“Developing a representative pool of strong diverse leaders who can continue moving this area forward in business, education, and the arts, while further strengthening our communities is extremely important to the future success of Sioux Falls,” said Jay Huizenga, Vice President and General Manager of the KELOLAND Media Group. “We believe very strongly in the mission of the “Bridging the Gap Fund” we are proud to support all of its efforts. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar in 114 markets across the country is core to the company’s mission and we are proud to make this donation on behalf of KELO-TV, Nexstar Media Group, and all of Nexstar’s 13,000 employees.”

Commenting on the donation, Community Foundation President Andy Patterson said, “This donation will help pave a pathway to possibility by empowering emerging diverse leaders throughout our city. The Community Foundation is incredibly grateful to the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and KELOLAND Media Group for this contribution to the Bridging the Gap Fund. This is an investment that will yield immeasurable returns for the community we all call home, so we are appreciative, honored and humbled to announce this truly exciting news.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.