SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls will have a new clothing boutique early this summer, the mall announced Monday afternoon.

The store, Daily Thread, will feature brands such as 525, Tretorn, Fath Jeans and more according to a release. The space will range in size from XS to 3X for women’s clothing.

No opening date has been released yet but is expected to open early this summer.