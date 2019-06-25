Your Money Matters

New waterpark in Sioux Center

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 08:43 AM CDT

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO) -- A northwest Iowa community has a new way to beat the heat this summer.

Siouxnami Waterpark is set to open this week in Sioux Center, Iowa. The waterpark has Iowa's only aqua zip line, a lazy river, three new water slides and a life-size floating alligator.

Siouxnami is having their official ribbon cutting Wednesday.
 

