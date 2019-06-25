New waterpark in Sioux Center Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO) -- A northwest Iowa community has a new way to beat the heat this summer.

Siouxnami Waterpark is set to open this week in Sioux Center, Iowa. The waterpark has Iowa's only aqua zip line, a lazy river, three new water slides and a life-size floating alligator.

Siouxnami is having their official ribbon cutting Wednesday.

