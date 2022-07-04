SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Agriculture has awarded feeding South Dakota a new grant designed to help support local farmers and ag producers.

With more people to serve…

“We’ve seen an increase of 20 to 25 percent in our mobile distributions alone just because of things like the pandemic and inflation,” Feeding South Dakota Development Director Megan Kjose said.

…Feeding South Dakota has recently had to purchase more food than usual to meet the demands of the guests they serve. A new federal grant will now allow them to buy up to 30 percent more food each month.

“We’re really excited about this grant, the Local Food Purchasing Assistance grant,” Kjose said.

This USDA grant money can only be used to buy food from local ag producers.

“To make sure we’re keeping funds in our state and keep that supply chain moving within local producers here in South Dakota,” Kjose said.

Whether it’s a locally grown cantaloupe, a bag of onions or potatoes, this new grant requires at least 30 percent of the money to be spent on locally grown produce.

“While we have a much shorter time frame than other states have for their growing season, we do have some really great produce here in South Dakota,” Kjose said. “Melons from the central part of the state is one option we just discussed.”

Along with building new partnerships for purchasing locally grown produce, this new Local Food Purchase Assistance Grant will also help increase Feeding South Dakota’s meat, egg and dairy purchases.

“We know especially here in South Dakota we have great protein options but also making sure that we have great partners through the dairy field as well,” Kjose said.

Feeding South Dakota’s LFPA grant is for $800,000 dollars over the next two years, all money that will stay in South Dakota supporting local farmers and producers and providing nutritious food for underserved communities. This new grant program is part of the American Rescue Plan.